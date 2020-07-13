CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Gary’s Tea: Did Beyonce’ Have An Entanglement With August Alsina?! [WATCH]

Gary’s sources may have some juicy tea! After August Alsina aired out his “entanglement” with Jada-Pinkett Smith, he may have had some experience with another man’s woman.

During Beyonce’s Lemonade era, the public knew of Jay-Z’s cheating rumors and Gary says that Beyonce’ may have gotten her husband back with being friends with Alsina.

No one else thinks that Queen Bey would take it this far, but with all this tea coming out, who really knows?

Do you think Beyonce’ would have any interest in Aug too?  

Social media is having a meme-filled day after the release of the hour-long interview of August Alsina sharing very personal details of his life. https://www.instagram.com/p/CCE4Od9gVY9/?utm_source=ig_embed There are always frequent talks about Jada and Will Smith's relationship, as they've been rumored to be swingers or in an open marriage.  The couple has said they're "life partners" and have voiced that they will not divorce. Since the release of the interview, Twitter has reacted to August sharing that he was deeply in love with the married woman says that Will gave him the blessing. After Twitter digested the video here's what social media had to say...

Gary’s Tea: Did Beyonce’ Have An Entanglement With August Alsina?! [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

