CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Quarantine Meals: Spicy Italian Turkey Sausage Over Polenta Cheese & Peppers Recipe [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Chef Bourdeaux is back to spice up your kitchen, one recipe at a time! He’s taking some of your favorite ingredients and putting it together to make something super savory.

The chef of the hour took turkey Italian sausage, spiced it up, paired it with some onions and peppers on top of many different kinds of cheese, and made a meal!

If you’re looking for some assistance, he’s got you!

Check out the video below and watch him work, so you can try it at home!

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Quarantine Meals: Spicy Italian Turkey Sausage Over Polenta Cheese & Peppers Recipe [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
Latest
Chris Brown arrives at the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California
Chris Brown Reveals Son Aeko, 7 Mos., Already…
 10 hours ago
07.13.20
2013 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Naya Rivera Sent A Photo Just Before Her…
 11 hours ago
07.13.20
Charlie Wilson Talks New Music, Being In Quarantine,…
 3 days ago
07.10.20
“I Got ONE THOUSAND DOLLARS Stimulus Promotion” PRESENTED…
 3 days ago
07.10.20
76th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Press Room
‘Madea’s Farewell Play’ Gets A Release Date
 4 days ago
07.10.20
Simone Biles Opens Up About Impossible Beauty Standards…
 4 days ago
07.10.20
Hot Spot: Former ‘Glee’ Actress Naya Rivera Missing…
 4 days ago
07.09.20
Kanye West Talks Yeezy in NYC
Kanye West In Midst Of Bipolar Episode, Family…
 4 days ago
07.09.20
Adele Performs At Kesselhaus In Munich
Adele Enlists John Legend, Raphael Saadiq For New…
 5 days ago
07.08.20
Mayvenn Hair Introduces 4 Salon Services You Can…
 5 days ago
07.08.20
Idris & Sabrina Elba Spill Wedding Day Secrets…
 5 days ago
07.08.20
Vivica A. Fox To 50 Cent: ‘You Can’t…
 6 days ago
07.08.20
2019 Soul Train Awards Arrivals
King Tutt Interviews Queen Naija On Kiss FM
 6 days ago
07.07.20
Thandie Newton Says She Wasn’t Considered Anything As…
 6 days ago
07.07.20
Photos
Close