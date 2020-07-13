It’s National French Fry Day

Yummy. Monday, July 13th is National French Fry Day. Restaurants around the country are offering deals on fries today. Be prepared to download apps to get the freebies. McDonald’s, Burger King, KFC, Wendy’s, White Castle, Steak N’ Shake, Smashburger, Rally’s, Checkers, Carl’s Jr., Hardee’s and Fatburger are just some places offering BOGO’s of free fries with purchase.

The Idaho Potato Commission is giving away gift cards and air fryers. Heinz is doing a ketchup art contest for money to spend on take-out orders. What is the best thing (other than ketchup) to dip your fries into?

