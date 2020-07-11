CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

What Songs Would You Add To The “Entanglement” Playlist? [Listen]

2017 BET Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

The most anticipated Red Table Talk featuring Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith has been released and for the most part, all the questions surrounding their relationship have been answered. Pinkett-Smith told the world that she got into an “entanglement” (relationship) with singer August Alsina while separated from Will and she just “wanted to feel good. One of the definitions of entanglement read “a complicated or compromising relationship or situation” and it seems to be the word to best describe the interconnection with the two.

Now while we will never get the full story of what happened between Jada, Will and August (nor is it our business, to be honest) we couldn’t help but think of some of the most perfect songs to describe entanglements, situationships or any relationship that might lead one of the involved partners wanting more. Check out our playlist below and feel free to add some songs to best describe your “entanglement.”

 

RELATED: August Alsina Claims Will Smith “Gave Me His Blessing” Of Alleged Relationship With Jada Pinkett-Smith, Jada Denies It

RELATED: Plot Twist: Jada Pinkett-Smith Is Bringing Herself To The Red Table

August Alsina’s Hair Is The Star Of His Instagram

2 photos Launch gallery

August Alsina’s Hair Is The Star Of His Instagram

Continue reading August Alsina’s Hair Is The Star Of His Instagram

August Alsina’s Hair Is The Star Of His Instagram

What Songs Would You Add To The “Entanglement” Playlist? [Listen]  was originally published on mymajicdc.com

Videos
Latest
Chris Brown arrives at the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California
Chris Brown Reveals Son Aeko, 7 Mos., Already…
 15 hours ago
07.13.20
2013 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Naya Rivera Sent A Photo Just Before Her…
 16 hours ago
07.13.20
Charlie Wilson Talks New Music, Being In Quarantine,…
 3 days ago
07.10.20
“I Got ONE THOUSAND DOLLARS Stimulus Promotion” PRESENTED…
 4 days ago
07.10.20
76th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Press Room
‘Madea’s Farewell Play’ Gets A Release Date
 4 days ago
07.10.20
Simone Biles Opens Up About Impossible Beauty Standards…
 4 days ago
07.10.20
Hot Spot: Former ‘Glee’ Actress Naya Rivera Missing…
 4 days ago
07.09.20
Kanye West Talks Yeezy in NYC
Kanye West In Midst Of Bipolar Episode, Family…
 5 days ago
07.09.20
Adele Performs At Kesselhaus In Munich
Adele Enlists John Legend, Raphael Saadiq For New…
 6 days ago
07.08.20
Mayvenn Hair Introduces 4 Salon Services You Can…
 6 days ago
07.08.20
Idris & Sabrina Elba Spill Wedding Day Secrets…
 6 days ago
07.08.20
Vivica A. Fox To 50 Cent: ‘You Can’t…
 6 days ago
07.08.20
2019 Soul Train Awards Arrivals
King Tutt Interviews Queen Naija On Kiss FM
 6 days ago
07.07.20
Thandie Newton Says She Wasn’t Considered Anything As…
 7 days ago
07.07.20
Photos
Close