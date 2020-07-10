CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home

Charlie Wilson Talks New Music, Being In Quarantine, & New School R&B [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Charlie Wilson joins the show with high energy and lots of laughs! Premiering his new single, “One I Got”, our famous uncle remixed a classic and made another hit.

He talks about how he was inspired for this record, his favorite The GAP Band song, and what he thinks about today’s R&B singers.

While in quarantine he says he’s praying and feels like he’s on vacation feeling like he finally has the time to take it easy and write hit records.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.  

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Charlie Wilson Talks New Music, Being In Quarantine, & New School R&B [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
Latest
76th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Press Room
‘Madea’s Farewell Play’ Gets A Release Date
 6 hours ago
07.10.20
Simone Biles Opens Up About Impossible Beauty Standards…
 23 hours ago
07.10.20
Hot Spot: Former ‘Glee’ Actress Naya Rivera Missing…
 1 day ago
07.09.20
Kanye West Talks Yeezy in NYC
Kanye West In Midst Of Bipolar Episode, Family…
 1 day ago
07.09.20
Adele Performs At Kesselhaus In Munich
Adele Enlists John Legend, Raphael Saadiq For New…
 2 days ago
07.08.20
Mayvenn Hair Introduces 4 Salon Services You Can…
 2 days ago
07.08.20
Idris & Sabrina Elba Spill Wedding Day Secrets…
 2 days ago
07.08.20
Vivica A. Fox To 50 Cent: ‘You Can’t…
 3 days ago
07.08.20
2019 Soul Train Awards Arrivals
King Tutt Interviews Queen Naija On Kiss FM
 3 days ago
07.07.20
Thandie Newton Says She Wasn’t Considered Anything As…
 3 days ago
07.07.20
"Kidnap" Premiere
Halle Berry Withdraws From Trans Role After Backlash
 3 days ago
07.07.20
NFL: FEB 01 Super Bowl LII - Halftime Show Press Conference
Justin Timberlake Calls For The Removal Of Confederate…
 3 days ago
07.07.20
Will Smith & Martin Lawrence Sneaker Shopping
Will Smith Makes Epic Movie Deal For Slave…
 1 week ago
07.02.20
Jay-Z And Kanye West 'Watch The Throne' Tour In Kansas City
Jay-Z’s Made In America Festival 2020 Officially Canceled
 1 week ago
07.02.20
Photos
Close