A black actress just made history with a lead role. Javicia Leslie of CBS’ “God Friended Me” has landed the role of Batwoman in the CW’s “Batwoman” series. Her casting means she’ll replace actress Ruby Rose who vacated the role in May after just one season. It also means she’s the first black woman to portray Batwoman on TV.

“I am extremely proud to be the first Black actress to play the iconic role of Batwoman on television, and as a bisexual woman, I am honored to join this groundbreaking show which has been such a trailblazer for the LGBTQ+ community,” said Leslie about her casting.

Say Hello To Javicia Leslie, TV’s First Black Batwoman! was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com