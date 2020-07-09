CLOSE
Naya Rivera’s Ex Big Sean Breaks Silence Amid Reports She Is Missing

Ex-Fiancee Big Sean is showing support in the search for Naya Rivera. The rapper liked a series of social media posts that call for Naya to be found safe after she went missing during a boating trip with her four-year-old son, Joesy.

Sean and Naya were set to marry in 2014, however, the two called it quits after Rivera said Sean had cheated on her with Ariana Grande. Rivera made the accusation in her tell-all book, “Sorry Not Sorry.”

Los Angeles officials are carrying on the search for the Glee actress on Thursday. Story developing…

