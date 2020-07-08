CLOSE
Kanye West Speaks On Running For President, Says He No Longer Supports Trump

Kanye West MAGA hat

Source: Kanye West / Instagram

Kanye sat down with Forbes to discuss his upcoming plans to run for president in 2020 and in the new interview Kanye said he’s changing his stance on the president. “I am taking the red hat off, with this interview,” Kanye said. He went on to explain that he wore the hat “as a protest to the segregation of votes in the Black community. Also, other than the fact that I like Trump hotels and the saxophones in the lobby.”

Kanye says he was disappointed to learn that the president retreated to a bunker during the Washington D.C. protests.  Is it possible that Kanye is still down with Trump and taking any young or Black votes will help Trump get re-elected.

Do you believe Kanye has a chance to win the 2020 presidential election?

