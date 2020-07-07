Vivica A. Fox To 50 Cent: ‘You Can’t Handle A Black Woman, Can You?’

At this point, most of us can agree, 50 Cent is the consistent troll on social media and his latest asinine comments about Black women serve as proof he should just shut the hell up.

In case you missed it, 50 decided to bash Black women who criticize him for dating “exotic” women because ya know… he likes the attention.

“They get mad. They get angry,” he said in a convo with Lil Wayne. “You see a lot of sisters go ‘you f*ck with this kind of girl and that kind of girl?’ That shit is exotic! That shit look a lot different than the shit you see in the neighborhood all of the time. That shit look like it came off a boat.”

Well Vivica A. Fox had a few choice words for her ex. While discussing the social media moment during the Cocktails With Queens segment on Claudia Jordan’s FOX Soul talk show Out Loud, Vivica questioned if 50 can handle Black women.

“He just has such f*ck boy tendencies, you know what I mean? When I read that, I was like ‘Really? You would say that because you don’t want anyone to challenge you, or talk to you. You want somebody to sit over there and be a pretty little dog that you can just pay,’” Fox told her co-hosts about 50. “You [50] can’t handle a Black woman, can you?”

Vivica isn’t the only one who had an issue with 50’s comments. Reginae Carter seemingly responded to the interview her father played a role in.

“I’m black ! I’m beautiful ! I’m enough ! I’m exotic ! I’m amazing ! I’m one of a mf kind !!!! Now where my black beautiful Queens at?” she tweeted.

This is just another attack on Black women like the time he caught himself clowning his own co-star Naturi Naughton’s hairline. The rapper issued an apology but we didn’t forget. And we won’t forget this one either. Bye Fofty.

