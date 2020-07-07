CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Vivica A. Fox To 50 Cent: ‘You Can’t Handle A Black Woman, Can You?’

Vivica never minces words and she had a choice few for her ex 50 Cent who deserves every bit of this read!

Presidential Candidate Joe Biden Campaigns Ahead Of Primary In South Carolina

Source: Scott Olson / Getty

At this point, most of us can agree, 50 Cent is the consistent troll on social media and his latest asinine comments about Black women serve as proof he should just shut the hell up.

In case you missed it, 50 decided to bash Black women who criticize him for dating “exotic” women because ya know… he likes the attention.

“They get mad. They get angry,” he said in a convo with Lil Wayne. “You see a lot of sisters go ‘you f*ck with this kind of girl and that kind of girl?’ That shit is exotic! That shit look a lot different than the shit you see in the neighborhood all of the time. That shit look like it came off a boat.”

Well Vivica A. Fox had a few choice words for her ex. While discussing the social media moment during the Cocktails With Queens segment on Claudia Jordan’s FOX Soul talk show Out Loud, Vivica questioned if 50 can handle Black women.

“He just has such f*ck boy tendencies, you know what I mean? When I read that, I was like ‘Really? You would say that because you don’t want anyone to challenge you, or talk to you. You want somebody to sit over there and be a pretty little dog that you can just pay,’” Fox told her co-hosts about 50. “You [50] can’t handle a Black woman, can you?”

Vivica isn’t the only one who had an issue with 50’s comments. Reginae Carter seemingly responded to the interview her father played a role in.

“I’m black ! I’m beautiful ! I’m enough ! I’m exotic ! I’m amazing ! I’m one of a mf kind !!!! Now where my black beautiful Queens at?” she tweeted.

This is just another attack on Black women like the time he caught himself clowning his own co-star Naturi Naughton’s hairline. The rapper issued an apology but we didn’t forget. And we won’t forget this one either. Bye Fofty.

RELATED STORIES:

Shut Up Already! 50 Cent Says Black Women Are Angry He Prefers Exotic Women

Sir, Grow Up! 50 Cent Is Still Trolling Naturi Naughton For Her Hairline

Vivica A. Fox To 50 Cent: ‘You Can’t Handle A Black Woman, Can You?’  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
Vivica A. Fox To 50 Cent: ‘You Can’t…
 20 hours ago
07.08.20
2019 Soul Train Awards Arrivals
King Tutt Interviews Queen Naija On Kiss FM
 20 hours ago
07.07.20
Thandie Newton Says She Wasn’t Considered Anything As…
 22 hours ago
07.07.20
"Kidnap" Premiere
Halle Berry Withdraws From Trans Role After Backlash
 1 day ago
07.07.20
NFL: FEB 01 Super Bowl LII - Halftime Show Press Conference
Justin Timberlake Calls For The Removal Of Confederate…
 1 day ago
07.07.20
Will Smith & Martin Lawrence Sneaker Shopping
Will Smith Makes Epic Movie Deal For Slave…
 6 days ago
07.02.20
Jay-Z And Kanye West 'Watch The Throne' Tour In Kansas City
Jay-Z’s Made In America Festival 2020 Officially Canceled
 6 days ago
07.02.20
August Alsina
August Alsina Speaks On Past Alleged Relationship With…
 7 days ago
07.01.20
TRIED IT! Alwayz Pretti’s Stimulating Growth Shampoo And…
 1 week ago
07.01.20
Why The Allegations Against Essence Magazine Are Heartbreaking
 1 week ago
07.01.20
Givenchy: Front Row - Paris Fashion Week Spring / Summer 2012
Jennifer Hudson Shines In “Respect” Teaser
 1 week ago
06.29.20
Beyonce
“BET Awards” 2020 – Full List of Winners
 1 week ago
06.29.20
15 items
Marsai Martin Claps Back At Haters Who Made…
 1 week ago
06.29.20
McDonald’s Launches $500,000 HBCU Scholarship Fund
 2 weeks ago
06.29.20
Photos
Close