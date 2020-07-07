CLOSE
Black Out Day 2020-Buy Black

Blackout Day

As we continue the battle for justice in our community and country, one thing we must remember is that the power is with the people.

Black people have a spending power of one trillion dollars in this country, and with that, you can send a clear message to those in charge. 

July 7th is “Blackout Day”, a day in which African Americans across the country are choosing to spend their dollars with black owned businesses.    

Let’s continue to make our communities and those who are working hard within them, strong.  We have the power, we are in this together, we are one.

There are many strong black owned businesses right here in central Virginia and we encourage you to check them out and give them your support. 

Below is a list (not all) of some Black Owned Businesses here in RVA:

*** Please do your own research on the following businesses***

The Imagine Media Lab

Village of Faith

Brook’s Stitch and Fold

VA Barber School

Castle Rock Party Center

Family Transitions

Alex Taylor Law

Marion Marketing Global, LLC

Irie Vibes Jamaican Restaurant

Just Manes Hair Extensions & Wigs

150 N0RTH REST. & LOUNGE

JACKIE’S RESTAURANT

CITY TO CITY AUTO SALES

CHRIS BAIL BONDING

FREEDOM MARKETING

HEALING INTERVENTIONS

HOSEA PRODUCTIONS

INSIGHT INVESTIGATIONS & SECURITY SERVICE

JS AFFAIR

JUS’ FISH

KINGDOM KARS AUTO SALES

MILITARY RETIREE’S CLUB

NORTH AMERICAN SENIOR BENEFITS

NEW PLANET ENTERTAINMENT

POWHATAN COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS

SPEAKING SPIRIT MINISTRIES

Hour Little Playhouse Childcare

HLS Parties Galore (Event Planner)

Kandy Koated by Ashlee

Dulce Nails

Balloon Boss

Body Buttahs (Skincare)

Envy’s Whadder Ice

Mone’s Cake Pops

A New You Wellness Center LLC

SENOJ Consulting (Business Consulting)

Michaela’s Quality Bake Shop

Ericka J. Fitness

The Healing Family (Plant Based Remedies)

Beard and Butter (Skincare)

Two Breaths One Life LLC (First Aid/CPR Certification)

UR Image RVA (Hair Salon)

Thee Party Princess Travel (Travel Agent)

Clean Cut Painting LLC

Keep It Cute Sis by Avanni & Aniyla (Accessories)

Uncle Dave’s Kettle Korn RVA

Pro DJ Direct (Sound Equipment)

Tipsy Cupcakes RVA

Urban Hang Suite RVA

Wallers Jewelry

Giselle’s Designs (Accessories)

Slays By Lay (Hair)

