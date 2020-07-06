CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Rickey Smiley’s Daughter Shot 3 Times In Houston [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

This morning during Gary’s Tea, Rickey Smiley shared that his daughter Aaryn was shot in Houston, Texas over the holiday weekend.

He explains that she was shot on the way to get food at a Whataburger and is currently in the hospital. His daughter’s condition is well and she will have to undergo surgery.

Listen to the clip and keep his family lifted in prayer.

This story is developing.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.  

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Rickey Smiley’s Daughter Shot 3 Times In Houston [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
Latest
Will Smith & Martin Lawrence Sneaker Shopping
Will Smith Makes Epic Movie Deal For Slave…
 4 days ago
07.02.20
Jay-Z And Kanye West 'Watch The Throne' Tour In Kansas City
Jay-Z’s Made In America Festival 2020 Officially Canceled
 4 days ago
07.02.20
August Alsina
August Alsina Speaks On Past Alleged Relationship With…
 5 days ago
07.01.20
TRIED IT! Alwayz Pretti’s Stimulating Growth Shampoo And…
 6 days ago
07.01.20
Why The Allegations Against Essence Magazine Are Heartbreaking
 6 days ago
07.01.20
Givenchy: Front Row - Paris Fashion Week Spring / Summer 2012
Jennifer Hudson Shines In “Respect” Teaser
 1 week ago
06.29.20
Beyonce
“BET Awards” 2020 – Full List of Winners
 1 week ago
06.29.20
15 items
Marsai Martin Claps Back At Haters Who Made…
 1 week ago
06.29.20
McDonald’s Launches $500,000 HBCU Scholarship Fund
 1 week ago
06.29.20
Loni Love Talks Details In Her Memoir “I…
 1 week ago
06.26.20
Strange Bedfellows? Kanye And The Gap Enter 10-Year…
 1 week ago
06.29.20
Coronavirus Updates: Dr. Collier Explains The Second Wave…
 1 week ago
06.26.20
Around The Way Girl! Meet The Barbie Rocking…
 1 week ago
06.29.20
Peach & Lily Launches Mentorship Program To Uplift…
 1 week ago
06.29.20
Photos
Close