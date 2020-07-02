CLOSE
4th of July Mix Weekend

4th of July Mix

It’s July 4th Weekend and KISS FM is going to celebrate by mixing it up and lightning up your airwaves like fireworks!  We’re playing all your favorite summertime jams and giving you the soundtrack to your BBQ as we kick off the holiday weekend w/ mixes by DJ Drake, Lonnie B., and DJ King Tutt.  We’re mixing it up RVA and it’s all brought to you by Shoe Crazy Wine.  Grown up turn up is going down on Richmond’s number one station for R&B, because no one parties like we do on 99.3/105.7 KISS FM.

