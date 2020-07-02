Jay-Z’s Made In America Festival 2020 Officially Canceled

Jay-Z’s Made In America Festival has been scrapped for 2020. Instead of trying to virtually have the event, the annual Labor Day gathering in Philadelphia has been canceled until 2021. In a statement, Roc Nation said, “2020 is a year like no other. We are in a pivotal time in this nation’s history. Collectively, we are fighting parallel pandemics, COVID-19, systematic racism, and police brutality.”

The statement went on to say, “Now is the time to protect the health of our artists, fans, partners, and community as well as focus on our support for organizations and individuals fighting for social justice and equality in our country. Therefore, the Made In America festival will be rescheduled for Labor Day Weekend 2021.”

