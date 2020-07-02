How To Prevent Another COVID-19 Shutdown With Dr. Caplin?

07.02.20
Phase 3 Reopening Virginia is underway which means that most businesses are operating at 75% with state guidelines in place. There are more people out patronizing restaurants, entertainment venues, personal grooming and care facilities. However, COVID-19 has not taken the summer off and will be in the midst of crowded areas too. Wearing masks and social distancing will reduce the spread of Coronavirus according medical doctors and health experts.

I will continue COVID-19 updates until the curve has flatten. My guest on Community Conversations is Dr. Caplin, a 30 year decorated Health Logistics expert that has the knowledge, along with the experience to keep our businesses open and our communities safe. Learn more at dochealthworks.com

 

 

 

 

Photos
