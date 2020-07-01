CLOSE
Stonewall Jackson Statue Coming Down in RVA

Stonewall Jackson Statue is coming down following

orders from Richmond Mayor, Levar Stoney.

VAMONUMENTS

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

For more info and live footage, click here.

 

See footage on Instagram below.

 

Stonewall Jackson Statue Coming Down in RVA  was originally published on ipowerrichmond.com

