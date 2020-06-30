NY Post Columnist: Harris Will Be Biden’s VP Pick

New York Post columnist Miranda Devine told Fox News Tuesday that California Senator Kamala Harris will be Joe Biden’s vice presidential pick for the presumptive Democratic nomination. Pointing out that Harris is a good friend former President Barack Obama, the “silent force” in Biden’s possible presidency, Devine says Harris’ July 9th fundraiser with various celebrity DJs is “trying to inject some cool into the campaign.”

