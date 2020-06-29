Jaden & Jada Pinkett Smith Call Out YouTuber Shane Dawson Over Inappropriate Willow Smith Video

While Youtube is obviously a huge platform, a lot of the time, it seems like the drama from the website keeps itself contained and never fully crosses over to mainstream media. That all changed this weekend when some of the biggest names in Hollywood called out one of the platform’s biggest stars for his problematic behavior.

Shane Dawson has remained one of the most popular creators on Youtube for over a decade, despite being “canceled” multiple times for doing blackface, saying the N-word on video, “joking” about pedophilia, and more. Just a few hours after the Youtuber posted an apology video for his past behavior, a clip surfaced that showed Dawson appearing to touch himself in a sexual manner while looking at a poster of an 11-year-old Willow Smith.

It didn’t take long before both Jaden Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith called Shane out on Twitter.

“SHANE DAWSON I AM DISGUSTED BY YOU,” Jaden wrote. “YOU SEXUALIZING AN 11 YEAR OLD GIRL WHO HAPPENS TO BE MY SISTER!!!!!! IS THE FURTHEST THING FROM FUNNY AND NOT OKAY IN THE SLIGHTEST BIT.”

“This Man Was Also Doing Black Face On The Regular,” he continued. “As The Youth We Need To Support Creators Who Support Us And Our Morals. This Is Not Okay.”

