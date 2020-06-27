Toni Braxton Enlists Missy Elliott For ‘Do It’ Remix

In April, Toni Braxton released a sultry ballad called, Do It. She enlisted the help of her long time collaborator and friend Babyface for the song. On Friday, June 26th she decided to take it up a notch and delivered a remix. The remix was produced by Missy Elliott.

Missy said she was nervous when she got the call from Toni as she has been a fan of hers for a longtime. She admits that she has worked with many legends but this one scared her. She thought, “what if she doesn’t like it?” Missy can be heard on the remix.

Which version do you like better?

