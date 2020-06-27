CLOSE
Music
HomeMusic

Toni Braxton Enlists Missy Elliott For ‘Do It’ Remix

Toni Braxton in the press room at the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.\nÂ© J Graylock/jpistudios.com

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

In April, Toni Braxton released a sultry ballad called, Do It. She enlisted the help of her long time collaborator and friend Babyface for the song. On Friday, June 26th she decided to take it up a notch and delivered a remix. The remix was produced by Missy Elliott.

Missy said she was nervous when she got the call from Toni as she has been a fan of hers for a longtime. She admits that she has worked with many legends but this one scared her. She thought, “what if she doesn’t like it?” Missy can be heard on the remix.

Which version do you like better?

See story here

Toni Braxton Enlists Missy Elliott For ‘Do It’ Remix

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
Loni Love Talks Details In Her Memoir “I…
 1 day ago
06.26.20
Coronavirus Updates: Dr. Collier Explains The Second Wave…
 1 day ago
06.26.20
76th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Press Room
Tyler Perry Donates Vehicle To Group That Helps…
 1 day ago
06.26.20
One World: Together at home - celebrating heroic efforts of community health workers
Usher Shares Emotional Song ‘I Cry’
 1 day ago
06.26.20
Skincare Diaries: Tika Sumpter Swears By This $30…
 2 days ago
06.26.20
Beverly Johnson Creates New ‘Rule’ To Increase Diversity…
 2 days ago
06.26.20
News You Can’t Use: Here Are News Reports…
 2 days ago
06.25.20
Eva’s Corner: Don’t Lose Yourself In Your Relationship!…
 2 days ago
06.25.20
Beyonce 'The Formation World Tour' - New York City
Beyonce To Be Honored At The BET Awards
 2 days ago
06.25.20
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner Explains How The 2020…
 3 days ago
06.24.20
Tamika Mallory Shares How To Continue The Fight…
 3 days ago
06.24.20
Jeff Johnson 3 Things You Should Know About…
 4 days ago
06.23.20
Athlete Explains Why He’s Transferring After Racial Insensitivity…
 4 days ago
06.23.20
Johnson & Johnson To Stop Selling Skin Bleaching…
 4 days ago
06.24.20
Photos
Close