CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Coronavirus Updates: Dr. Collier Explains The Second Wave Of COVID-19 [WATCH]

With states like Florida and Texas on the rise, Dr. Collier explains “the second wave” of the coronavirus pandemic.  Though we are still technically in the first wave, the statistics are shifting. Younger people are now getting more positive test results due to the states opening prematurely.

Listen to the next steps in precautions and vitamins to take to prevent yourself from COVID-19.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. 

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Official State By State Rankings Of Coronavirus Cases

51 photos Launch gallery

Official State By State Rankings Of Coronavirus Cases

Continue reading Official State By State Rankings Of Coronavirus Cases

Official State By State Rankings Of Coronavirus Cases

President Donald Trump has declared a national emergency over the Coronavirus pandemic. Over a handful of public figures have came out in the past week with the deadly virus such as Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Donovan Mitchell & Rudy Gobert.  LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. Following the state of emergency press conference, was an official rankings of each state regarding the Coronavirus spread via CNN. Having New York as the #1 state in America with the virus spreading and North Dakota being the lowest ranked. Every state has called for all business to shutdown for the next few weeks including schools, restaurants, bars etc. The full list is below. WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Coronavirus Updates: Dr. Collier Explains The Second Wave Of COVID-19 [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
Latest
76th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Press Room
Tyler Perry Donates Vehicle To Group That Helps…
 7 hours ago
06.26.20
One World: Together at home - celebrating heroic efforts of community health workers
Usher Shares Emotional Song ‘I Cry’
 8 hours ago
06.26.20
Skincare Diaries: Tika Sumpter Swears By This $30…
 19 hours ago
06.26.20
Beverly Johnson Creates New ‘Rule’ To Increase Diversity…
 22 hours ago
06.26.20
News You Can’t Use: Here Are News Reports…
 1 day ago
06.25.20
Eva’s Corner: Don’t Lose Yourself In Your Relationship!…
 1 day ago
06.25.20
Beyonce 'The Formation World Tour' - New York City
Beyonce To Be Honored At The BET Awards
 1 day ago
06.25.20
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner Explains How The 2020…
 2 days ago
06.24.20
Tamika Mallory Shares How To Continue The Fight…
 2 days ago
06.24.20
Jeff Johnson 3 Things You Should Know About…
 3 days ago
06.23.20
Athlete Explains Why He’s Transferring After Racial Insensitivity…
 3 days ago
06.23.20
Johnson & Johnson To Stop Selling Skin Bleaching…
 3 days ago
06.24.20
Bill Cosby arrives at the Montgomery County Court for sentencing in Rockville
PA Supreme Court Will Hear Bill Cosby’s Appeal
 3 days ago
06.23.20
The One World: Together At Home Concert
Jimmy Kimmel Slammed Online Over N-Word Controversy
 3 days ago
06.23.20
Photos
Close