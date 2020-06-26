Loni Love joins the show to discuss everything in her memoir, “I Tried To Change So You Don’t Have To.” Her new book discusses everything in life from overcoming homelessness, changing careers from an engineer to a comedian, and growing up in the projects of Detriot.

She even discusses finding love in places and her career on The Real. The situation with Tamar Braxton even has a chapter where she goes into the details of what happened with her departure.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Loni Love Talks Details In Her Memoir “I Tried To Change So You Don’t Have To” [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com