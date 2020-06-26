Texas Shutting Down Bars Again As Coronavirus Surges

Texas is taking another step backwards as coronavirus cases continue to surge in the state. On Friday, Gov. Greg Abbot ordered bars to shut down and restaurants to operate at 50 percent capacity. Gatherings of more than 100 people will require government approval.

Texas has seen more than 5,400 new coronavirus cases over each of the last three days. Abbot said “We can only slow the spread if everyone in Texas does their part.” Will other states follow suit and restore the lockdowns? Can the U.S. economy survive another quarantine?

