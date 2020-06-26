CLOSE
Tyler Perry Donates Vehicle To Group That Helps The Homeless

Tyler Perry’s generosity continues to bless people across the country. His latest donation was a cargo van to an Atlanta-based organization called Project U First. The non-profit led by Erica Wright provides hygiene products to the homeless. Wright was recently on the local news saying that their 2008 Honda Civic needed to be replaced to continue the mission.

In a Facebook video with the new van donated by Perry, Wright said, “Mr. Perry, what you do for the community is truly amazing! May God continue to bless you and keep you in perfect peace. God’s Grace is Sufficient.”

Have you seen the fruits of a donation you’ve given to a local organization?

