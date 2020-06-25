CLOSE
U.S. Post Office Releasing Forever Hip Hop Stamps On July 1st

Source: New Day Entertainment / New Day Entertainment

You probably never thought of being a stamp collector but they could change as the United States Post Office will be releasing a new Forever Hip Hop stamp. The sheet of 20 stamps will be sold for $11 and will feature the four elements of Hip Hop, MCing (rapping), B-boying (break dancing), DJing, and graffiti art.

The stamp is the work of photographer Cade Martin and Art director Antonio Alcalá who designed the stamps to appear in motion with a red, yellow, and green tint. The post office has been celebrating people, events, and locations since 1847 that have had a monumental impact on American culture.

Do you still use mail things? What do you continue to use the mail for?

