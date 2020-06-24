CLOSE
Black Music Month
HomeBlack Music Month

Black Music Month: 5 Things You Might Not Have Known About OutKast

2016 ONE Musicfest

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Oukast is arguable one of the most important Hip Hop duo’s to ever bless rap. Andre 3000 and Big Boi formed Outkast  in 1992 in East Point, Georgia. The two helped shape the sound of southern hip hop during a time when the musical influence mostly came from the north. But years later, Outkast is known to birth a new generation of artists, while fans still beg for their return. In honor of the legendary duo, here are 5 things you might not have known about Outkast.

1. Outkast first went by the name 2 Shade Deep as references to their skin color.

<p><a href=”https://giphy.com/gifs/scorpiondagger-scorpion-dagger-KmH2eWee2gfyE”>via GIPHY</a></p>

 

2. Outkast’s first appearance was on the remix to TLC’s “What About Your Friends.”

<p><a href=”https://giphy.com/gifs/foxadhd-fox-animation-domination-high-def-ZtgIJV0Uk0ng4″>via GIPHY</a></p>

 

3. L.A. Reid did not want to sign OutKast when he first heard them.

<p><a href=”https://giphy.com/gifs/animated-gif-kate-bush-big-boi-YlD8c1eiz9Pzi”>via GIPHY</a></p>

 

4. Andre gave up smoking and drinking after the first album dropped.

<p><a href=”https://giphy.com/gifs/andre-3000-but-its-cute-enough-i-honestly-dont-know-what-was-trying-to-do-with-the-gj60xhtC5K3te”>via GIPHY</a></p>

 

5. Outkast wrote a script for a movie to accompany the ‘Aquemini’ album. That movie would eventually turn into “Idlewild.”

<p><a href=”https://giphy.com/gifs/outkast-mlqkBi7iYscCY”>via GIPHY</a></p>

 

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE

Black Music Month: 5 Things You Might Not Have Known About OutKast  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
Beyonce 'The Formation World Tour' - New York City
Beyonce To Be Honored At The BET Awards
 30 mins ago
06.25.20
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner Explains How The 2020…
 21 hours ago
06.24.20
Tamika Mallory Shares How To Continue The Fight…
 22 hours ago
06.24.20
Jeff Johnson 3 Things You Should Know About…
 2 days ago
06.23.20
Athlete Explains Why He’s Transferring After Racial Insensitivity…
 2 days ago
06.23.20
Johnson & Johnson To Stop Selling Skin Bleaching…
 2 days ago
06.24.20
Bill Cosby arrives at the Montgomery County Court for sentencing in Rockville
PA Supreme Court Will Hear Bill Cosby’s Appeal
 2 days ago
06.23.20
The One World: Together At Home Concert
Jimmy Kimmel Slammed Online Over N-Word Controversy
 2 days ago
06.23.20
Tracee Ellis Ross’ Pattern Beauty Adds Edge Control,…
 3 days ago
06.23.20
Welp! Keke Palmer’s Facialist Dermaplaned Her Baby Hairs…
 3 days ago
06.23.20
Money Matters With Jini Thornton: How To Prevent…
 3 days ago
06.22.20
Hot Spot: D.L. Hughley Tested Positive For COVID-19…
 3 days ago
06.22.20
22 items
Celebrities Praise The Dads In Their Lives On…
 3 days ago
06.22.20
Premios Univision Deportes 2015 - Arrivals
“Karen” Confuses Don King With Martin Luther King…
 3 days ago
06.22.20
Photos
Close