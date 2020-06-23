CLOSE
Delta Air Lines To Resume Flights To China After 500 Employees Test Positive For COVID-19

Delta Air Lines is reportedly the first airline to continue its flights between the US and China after many of their employees test positive for COVID-19.  The travel ban across countries started in February due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The NY Post shares that flights will start twice a week in June and once a week in July from Seattle and Detroit.

The US Transportation Department has started to release flight restrictions allowing four weekly flights between the countries.

This comes after The Atlanta-Journal Constitution reported that 500 of Delta Air Lines employees tested positive for COVID-19. Of those 500 reported cases, 10 of those people have died.

According to the company’s chief executive officer Ed Bastian, the majority of the others have recovered from the virus.

United Airlines is also looking to relaunch flights to China soon.

 

[caption id="attachment_4382213" align="alignnone" width="709"] Source: Justin Paget / Getty[/caption] Folks are definitely starting to panic over the coronavirus and it’s bringing out the worst in some shoppers. One trend that’s bringing the negativity is panic buy, or in other words, buying an excess amount of food and household items in case people need to quarantine themselves in the house. Images have been popping up all across social media of grocery stores with empty shelves and long lines of customer rushing to get items. The re-occurring images that are the most striking are the rows of empty toilet paper shelves. https://twitter.com/JusChas/status/1238586957543989250 LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. Granted, toiler paper is ABSOLUTELY important in the event of a self-isolating crisis, but really? Shelves were literally deserted. https://twitter.com/Jadlarry/status/1238591148664512518 Videos even surfaced online of people supposedly fighting over toilet paper during these coronavirus times. https://twitter.com/fritziarock/status/1238583108930342917 Like…people are legit fighting the elderly. https://twitter.com/AvaljotS/status/1238338173983432704 It’s a mess. Some people even had to deal with the selling out of food. https://twitter.com/L0llipoppins/status/1238593913495195649 If you’re someone who hates lines, this probably isn’t the best time for you either. The crowds are disturbing. https://twitter.com/BigDaddyTA52/status/1238596783594516480 Yet they say we should stay away from large gatherings. The irony of it all. Government responses to the coronavirus have continued to stroke fears with various schools and buildings being closed down and Donald Trump‘s announcement on Friday that we were in a national emergency. The discouragement of large crowds have caused many people to self-quarantine in order to lower their risk of outside germs. Meanwhile, the CDC continues to give information that people can use in their decision-making in how to keep themselves and their loved ones safe. As for the panic buyers? Try to remain calm and please, let’s not get violent. You can check out some of the hoopla that’s already gone down below. WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

