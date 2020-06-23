PA Supreme Court Will Hear Bill Cosby’s Appeal

CBSN Philly reports that the Pennsylvania Supreme Court has granted actor Bill Cosby the right to appeal his 2018 sexual assault conviction. Cosby’s currently serving a 3-to-10-year sentence after being convicted of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman in 2004. Two aspects of his case will get reviewed; one includes the judge’s decision to allow prosecutors to call multiple accusers to testify about past events with Cosby. The court will also review Cosby’s past agreement that prosecutors would never charge him before testifying in a civil suit filed by the trial’s accuser.

Do you think Cosby will win his appeal?

See story here