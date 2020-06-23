CLOSE
Jimmy Kimmel Slammed Online Over N-Word Controversy

The One World: Together At Home Concert

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

Jimmy Kimmel announced he would be taking a break from his late-night talk show last Thursday (June 18th) “I’ve done 3,130 shows. And there’s nothing wrong, my family is healthy, I’m healthy, I just need a couple of months off,” said Kimmel. But people on social media are joining in to cancel Kimmel after controversial Kimmel content is resurfacing. A blackface sketch has come back to haunt Kimmel, his use of the N-word and insensitive remarks he made as Megan Fox describes being oversexualized by director Michael Bay.

Kimmel imitated Snoop Dogg on a comedy Christmas album back in 1996 where he used the N-word to describe Santa and baby Jesus. A clip of Kimmel in blackface shows him portraying Karl Malone and Oprah Winfrey. In an interview with Megan Fox, Kimmel joked after she detailed a scene where Bay had her dress in a bikini and dance under a waterfall. Kimmel is scheduled to host the Oscars on September 20th.

What are your thoughts over Jimmy Kimmel’s resurfaced actions?

