Teens that may not even be old enough to vote were able to take a huge political stance at this weekend’s campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
After President Donald Trump bragged about having 1 million people RSVP for the first rally on his trail and even planning for an outside overflow area, the attendees didn’t fill 19,000 seats of the Tulsa’s Bank of Oklahoma Center arena.
The app TikTok is normally used for trendy dance moves and Generation Zers making funny videos but this time, they decided to take a stance. The TikTok effort encouraged people to register online for the Trump event, register for seats, but not show up. According to CNN, one video that made a huge impact on his effort came from 51-year-old Mary Jo of Iowa who explained to viewers how to register for the event.
Trump’s Campaign Trail Was Trolled By Teens on TikTok At Tulsa Rally was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com