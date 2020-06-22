9 Black-Owned T-Shirt Shops That Are Blackity Black

There has never been a shortage of pride among Black people but recently, our cup runneth over. Due to the killings of black men and women at the hands of police, systemic racism, and white women getting their Karen on, Black people and non-black supporters are lifting our voices in protest. While we all can’t be on the front lines, we all have the opportunity to use our voices, and our platforms to put our pride and support on full display.

Corporations, brands, and other big businesses are putting their money where their mouth is as they claim to stand in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter Movement. Influencers and celebrities are using their social media platforms to amplify black voices and encourage their audience to support black people by being vocal about the injustices we face, and shopping black-owned businesses.

One perfect way to support black businesses and take part in the protest (be it the front line or the front room of your home), is to say it with your chest. You can show the world who you wit (in my Bernie Mac voice) by rocking a blackity black t-shirt made for us, by us and by us I mean everyone that understands the importance of everything black.

In the event that you are unclear about where to shop, we have taken the liberty of comprising a shortlist of t-shirt brands that are telling our stories and pushing the message that Black Lives Matter with dope tees.

Philadelphia Print Works

2. CAAB Customs

3. Stuzo Clothing

4. PHAT Girl Bouteeque

5. Mess In A Bottle

6. Legendary Rootz

7. Dope On Arrival

8. Educated Girls Shop

9. Black Is Dope

