Don King was out shopping when a couple of fans came up to him to say hello. A self-proclaimed YouTube star addressed him as “Don King,” then an older white lady proceeded to say, “I love this man, I heard your speech when I was in high school, “I had a dream,” which left King dazed and confused.

