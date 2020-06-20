CLOSE
Apple Closes Stores In 4 States As Coronavirus Cases Jump

iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone Pro 11 Max

Source: Apple / iPhone 11 Pro

11 Apple stores in 4 states are closing weeks after reopening due to an increase in coronavirus in those states. The states are Arizona, Florida, North Carolina and South Carolina. In a statement Apple said, we take this step with an abundance of caution as we closely monitor the situation and we look forward to having our teams and customers back as soon as possible.

Arizona ranks 1st in the country for new cases per capita. Apple is imposing social distancing in their stores and mandatory face masks for both workers and customers. The Apple store is the type of store where everyone is touching everything, are you comfortable with that or do you see yourself buying your Apple products online instead?

See story here

 

