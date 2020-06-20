Ford Changes Plan to Unveil Bronco On OJ Simpson’s Birthday

Ford has backpedaled on its plan to unveil the new Bronco on O.J. Simpson’s birthday. Originally set for July 9th, the highly-anticipated SUV’s debut has been scrapped and rescheduled for July 13th, Ford announced Friday. The change comes after the original date — July 9th, Simpson’s 73rd birthday — sparked controversy as people accused the company of using the 1994 murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman to generate publicity.

In a statement released Friday, the company wrote, “The previous targeted date of July 9 unintentionally coincided with O.J. Simpson’s birthday. We wanted to be sensitive and respectful of this concern.” Do you believe the date was picked “unintentionally?”

