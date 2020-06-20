CLOSE
Ford Changes Plan to Unveil Bronco On OJ Simpson’s Birthday

 

Oj Simpson Infamous Ford Bronco Drive

Source: Jean-Marc Giboux/Liaison / Jean-Marc Giboux/Liaison

Ford has backpedaled on its plan to unveil the new Bronco on O.J. Simpson’s birthday. Originally set for July 9th, the highly-anticipated SUV’s debut has been scrapped and rescheduled for July 13th, Ford announced Friday. The change comes after the original date — July 9th, Simpson’s 73rd birthday — sparked controversy as people accused the company of using the 1994 murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman to generate publicity.

In a statement released Friday, the company wrote, “The previous targeted date of July 9 unintentionally coincided with O.J. Simpson’s birthday. We wanted to be sensitive and respectful of this concern.” Do you believe the date was picked “unintentionally?”

See story here

