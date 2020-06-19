CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home

Jamie Foxx Shows Off His Body To Prepare For Mike Tyson Biopic [PHOTOS]

Jamie Foxx is using this quarantine to get his body right to play the former heavyweight boxer, Mike Tyson in an upcoming biopic.

The film has been in talks since 2014 but in an Instagram Live interview with Hollywood producer Mark Birnbaum, Foxx confirmed he is preparing for the film.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

“Sometimes it takes 20 years to get them done,” he said, “but we officially got the ball rolling.”
During the interview, he shared not only his strict workout routine but photos of his bulked up body.  The exercise routine in preparation for the role includes 60 pull-ups, 60 dips, and 100 push-ups every other day. He explained that he’s playing with his weight to play the part going from 216 pounds for a young Tyson then up to 230 pounds. 
“The technology of how I’m going to look, I guarantee you people will run up on me in the street and ask for autographs and think that I’m Mike.”
The actor is known for impersonating the boxer and he shared that’s excited about the film.
“I saw him at the height of his career, and then when things got bad and bumpy I also saw him as well. So what I’m excited about the movie is to show those moments,” he added.
There is no expected date for the “Finding Mike” release but the intense workout routine tells that it is coming soon.

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Jamie Foxx Through The Years

13 photos Launch gallery

Jamie Foxx Through The Years

Continue reading Jamie Foxx Through The Years

Jamie Foxx Through The Years

Jamie Foxx Shows Off His Body To Prepare For Mike Tyson Biopic [PHOTOS]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
Latest
Pastor Freddie Haynes Explains The Truth About Juneteenth…
 4 hours ago
06.19.20
Jamie Foxx Shows Off His Body To Prepare…
 6 hours ago
06.19.20
Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee Explains Creating The George…
 1 day ago
06.18.20
Jeff Johnson Speaks Life Into Dads In Celebration…
 1 day ago
06.18.20
Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - November 19, 2019
LL Cool J Launches Rock The Bells Website…
 1 day ago
06.18.20
What’s Your Secret Sis? Ari Lennox’s Natural Hair…
 2 days ago
06.18.20
Former Bachelor Producer: ‘We Wouldn’t Cast Black Women…
 2 days ago
06.18.20
Aunt Jemima No More! Company To Finally Remove…
 2 days ago
06.18.20
#BEAUTYFINDS: 5 Beauty Sales You Need To Shop…
 2 days ago
06.18.20
TV One: The Beat Don’t Stop: Don’t Mute…
 3 days ago
06.17.20
You Glow Girl! The 6 Best Bronzers For…
 3 days ago
06.17.20
Black Skin Matters? Band-Aid Launches New Line Of…
 4 days ago
06.16.20
(FILE) Drake Makes Historic Debut at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100 With &apos;Toosie Slide&apos;. He becomes the...
BET Awards Nominees Announced
 4 days ago
06.15.20
Biopic About The Life Of Super Bowl Champion…
 5 days ago
06.15.20
Photos
Close