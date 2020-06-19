CLOSE
Tabria Majors Is Bringing Us That Swimsuit Heat With Fashion To Figure Collaboration

Who says the summer is over? Grabs matching mask*

Savage X Fenty Show Presented By Amazon Prime Video - Inside

Source: Craig Barritt / Getty

With COVID 19 restrictions loosening and individual states slowly reopening, we’ve seen a surplus of folks running to the beach to catch up on some much-missed sun and summer fun. And we’ll be bringing the heat when we rock Fashion To Figure’s latest collection.

By now, we all know that Fashion To Figure is no stranger to plus size collaborations. They are recognized and celebrated by plus-size women for partnering for with plus-size celebrities and influencers to do big things (pun intended) for girls with curves. Remember their collections with Garner Style, Nadia, Sarah Rae Vargas, and Danielle Brooks? Well, the brand is back with what I believe is their hottest collabo to date.

Fashion To Figure and plus-size model Tabria Majors just dropped a 26-piece swim collection that leaves little to the imagination while serving all curves and no brakes. Listen, sis, these are not your mama’s swimsuits, nor are they for girls afraid to flaunt their curves. These swimsuits are for bold, unapologetic curvy girls who dare to wear string bikinis, high cut bottoms, and booty shorts.

 

Tabria told The Curvy Fashionista, “It was important to me to design a collection with the sexy details that I thought the plus-size industry often hesitates offering women with real curves.”Let me just say, mission accomplished because this is definitely a level of sexy that we have never seen in plus-size swimwear.

You know, I keep my ear to these plus-size streets, and while curvy girls are in love with the collection, some are saying it is too sexy for them. Then you have those who are saying, the price point exceeds what they are willing to pay for a Fashion To Figure swimsuit with one-piece swimsuits being priced at $99.95, while tops and bottoms are all priced under $60.

Honestly, I am here for it because plus-size women deserve nice things; we also deserve sexy things, and this collection provides a whole lot of both.

Tabria Majors Is Bringing Us That Swimsuit Heat With Fashion To Figure Collaboration  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

