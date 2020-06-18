Cream Of Wheat Latest To Rebrand Image

B&G Foods owned Cream of Wheat has become the fourth brand in 24 hours to announce they will undergo a design change over the backlash of its imaging depicting racist origins. B&G announced that the review of its packaging will begin immediately after concern that the character Chef Rastus, whose been featured on the packaging since 1890, is derogatory towards black men.

The rebranding trend started with the announcement of Aunt Jemima being replaced followed by announcements that Mrs. Butterworth, and Uncle Ben’s would follow suit.

