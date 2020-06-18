LL Cool J Launches Rock The Bells Website Celebrating Classic Hip-Hop

LL Cool J is giving back to the culture of Hip-Hop with his RockTheBells.com website. The site honors the “Golden Era of Hip-Hop” and will feature artists, music, historical moments from the beginning of Hip-Hop. On RockTheBells.com you’ll be able to shop for apparel, books, and sound equipment as well as hear from some of the pioneers of Hip-Hop like Big Daddy Kane, Fab 5 Freddy, Roxanne Shante, Run DMC, and Salt N Pepa.

“[RockTheBells.com] is the leading voice that rocks with Gen X and those with a Strictly OG mindset. Rock the Bells uplifts the people and moments at the forefront of Hip-Hop, through our best-in-class storytelling, shopping platform, and experiences. We’re putting ownership in the hands of the Black community and the pioneers that started the culture,”LL said in a press release for the new website.

Do you think the pioneers of Hip-Hop are paid homage as much as they should be? Who is your favorite Hip-Hop pioneer?

