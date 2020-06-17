TRIED IT! The Morphe x GLSEN Pride Collection Gave Me Rainbow Realness

This year, pride will have to be acknowledged in the most unique way possible. For starters, there will be no parade, no celebratory gatherings, and nowhere to grab a drink in support of local LGBTQ businesses. In other words, the coronavirus has officially shut down all rainbow fêtes.

I’ve been celebrating pride since I was 17-years-old. The thrill of stepping out and witnessing the freedom and joy of everyone else has always been a euphoric feeling. For an entire month, people owned who they were unapologetically, even if you were in the closet, there was a sense of being seen and understood.

The LGBTQ community has spent a lot of time under attack. For the life of me, I don’t understand why people are so invested in who we choose to love or how we choose to express ourselves. Still, our community is constantly in the crosshairs of religious groups and people who just don’t agree with our sexual orientation and gender identity. As a result, there has been an influx of deaths among the trans community. Let’s not forget the young children being bullied in schools for coming out as gay or transgender.

So when I got the opportunity to review the Morphe x GLSEN collection (www.Morphe.com, $18.00), I felt this was a great opportunity to show my pride by highlighting a product and organization making a contribution to the LGBTQ community.

GLSEN is a national LGBTQ+ non-profit organization that helps to create a safe space and supportive school environment for K-12 students. The limited-edition “Free To Be” collection is on sale at Morphe.com, where 100% of the net proceeds, a minimum of $50,000, will be donated to the organization.

Now I’ve made this known. I’m no makeup artist. The last time I tried a Morphe collection, I had a group FaceTime call done to walk me through the steps. This time around, I wanted to do the community justice so I enrolled a professional to help me out.

First of all, I fell in love with the highly pigmented colors. In order to make the colors pop, my makeup artist Mia Watson applied a white base, followed by a few bold colors from a Juvia’s Place palette. She completed the look by applying matching shadows from the “Free To Be” collection.

You can purchase the Morphe X GLSEN palette on their website. Remember, 100% of net proceeds will go to the GLSEN organization in support of a safe space for children K-12 in the school setting. Beat your face and help the youth. Issa win/win!

DON’T FORGET…

Morphe Creates Virtual Safe Spaces For LGBTQ Kids With ‘Free To Be’ Collection

Slay All Day: 12 Black LGBTQ Beauty Influencers To Follow STAT!

TRIED IT! Saweetie x Morphe’s Makeup Collection Is Pigment Perfection

Slay All Day: 12 Black LGBTQ Beauty Influencers To Follow STAT! 12 photos Launch gallery Slay All Day: 12 Black LGBTQ Beauty Influencers To Follow STAT! 1. MONROE BERGDORF 1 of 12 2. GABRIELLE RICHARDSON 2 of 12 3. POETIC DRUGS 3 of 12 4. THE PLASTIC BOY 4 of 12 5. EVA GUTOWSKI 5 of 12 6. ADULTS DRINK 6 of 12 7. TANN 7 of 12 8. JAZZY BAPTISTE 8 of 12 9. DEBBIE LEMONTE 9 of 12 10. AARON PHILIP 10 of 12 11. PRADAOLIC 11 of 12 12. KLUERMOI 12 of 12 Skip ad Continue reading Slay All Day: 12 Black LGBTQ Beauty Influencers To Follow STAT! Slay All Day: 12 Black LGBTQ Beauty Influencers To Follow STAT! [caption id="attachment_3155838" align="alignleft" width="899"] Source: @pradaolic via Instagram / pradaolic[/caption] If I've learned anything at all about this generation, it's the importance of living in your truth. Social media has provided everyone a platform to show raw authenticity. The power to be who you are and hold space as an influencer in today's market is a major responsibility. The Black LGBTQ community has taken that position and ran with it. From dominating beauty campaigns to advocating for basic human rights, it is clear that the influencer market is shifting to becoming more inclusive. Beyond showing us how to do a simple beat on their platform, these folks are inspiring others to be their authentic selves each and every day. If you're not following these melanated LGBTQ beauty influencers, then you've been sleep! Don't worry, though. I'm here to wake you up. Here are 12 accounts you need to follow for your daily dose of beauty and authenticity.

TRIED IT! The Morphe x GLSEN Pride Collection Gave Me Rainbow Realness was originally published on hellobeautiful.com