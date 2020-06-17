CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

TV One: The Beat Don’t Stop: Don’t Mute My City Virtual Town Hall [Watch]

Join us for a virtual town hall to discuss the history and legacy of Go-go music in Washington D.C., how the music serves as a platform for African Americans to address issues such as class struggles, gentrification, and the music’s impact on black culture.

 

Featuring

Anwan “Big G” Glover

Natalie Hopkinson

Jawn Murray

Vic Jagger

April Ryan

Konan

Bo Sampson

Moderated By QuickSilva

 

Join us for “The Beat Don’t Stop,’ airing on Sunday, June 21 at 8/7C. The long-awaited TV One documentary highlights the history and legacy of Go-go music and features trailblazers, legends, and stars who have championed the sound throughout the decades. The film also delves into the evolution of the Go-go culture, celebrating the legacy of the Godfather of Go-go music, Chuck Brown, and the pivotal role Radio One played as the original broadcast platform for the music genre.

RELATED Go-Go is Officially the Official Music of D.C.

TV One: The Beat Don’t Stop: Don’t Mute My City Virtual Town Hall [Watch]  was originally published on woldcnews.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
TV One: The Beat Don’t Stop: Don’t Mute…
 9 hours ago
06.17.20
You Glow Girl! The 6 Best Bronzers For…
 21 hours ago
06.17.20
Black Skin Matters? Band-Aid Launches New Line Of…
 2 days ago
06.16.20
(FILE) Drake Makes Historic Debut at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100 With &apos;Toosie Slide&apos;. He becomes the...
BET Awards Nominees Announced
 2 days ago
06.15.20
Biopic About The Life Of Super Bowl Champion…
 3 days ago
06.15.20
NBA’s Lonnie Walker Says Cutting Off Dreads Is…
 5 days ago
06.15.20
#ForTheDads: The Ultimate Father’s Day Gift Guide for…
 5 days ago
06.15.20
How to Layer Your Skincare Products
 5 days ago
06.15.20
Chaka Khan attends the premiere of Columbia Pictures&apos; "Charlie&apos;s Angels" at Westwood Regency Theater on November 11, 2019 in Los Angeles, California\n© Jill Johnson/jpistudios.com
Chaka Khan, Randy Jackson Help Cameo Raise $225k…
 5 days ago
06.12.20
Dave Chappelle At The Hollywood Palladium
Dave Chappelle Addresses George Floyd Killing In Surprise…
 5 days ago
06.12.20
Dave Chappelle Speaks On George Floyd In Surprise…
 5 days ago
06.12.20
Andre 3000 Highlights His Statements From OutKast’s 2014…
 6 days ago
06.12.20
Starbucks Bans Employees From Wearing Anything Supporting Black…
 6 days ago
06.12.20
Tone-Deaf Influencers Use Blackface To Stand In Solidarity…
 6 days ago
06.11.20
Photos
Close