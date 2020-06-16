CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

ABC News Exec Under Investigation Due To History Of Racism, Once Said Robin Roberts Should Be Glad She’s Not “Picking Cotton”

Good Morning America anchor Robin Roberts and other employees at ABC News were the subjects of racism, sexism, and a toxic work environment under the leadership of executive Barbara Fedida, prompting the network to place Fedida on administrative leave while launching an internal investigation.

The revelation, which was unearthed in a June 13 HuffPost report was part of a lengthy six-month investigation with 34 sources comprised of former and current staff, who spoke on the record.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

“To say that she’s an abusive figure is an understatement,” one former ABC News employee told the outlet.

One of the most shocking examples of Fedida’s reported abuse occurred during a 2018 contract negotiation where Roberts asked for a pay raise. Roberts has anchored GMA for 15 years. Sources claim Fedida became upset, inquiring why Roberts wanted more money.

“Fedida then asked what more Roberts could want and said it wasn’t as if the network was asking Roberts to ‘pick cotton,’ according to one source who was in the room and witnessed the exchange. Two other sources who were not present but were told about the incident soon afterward confirmed the account to HuffPost,” the article states.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Fedida worked as head of ABC News talent since 2011. Prior to that time she began working at the network in 1989 and left for a position at CBS News before returning in 2011. While the accusations were made public, it fosters a lack of accountability within the executive network.  Fedida reportedly has multiple human resources complaints in her file.

Fedida also reportedly referred to The View co-host Sunny Hostin as “low rent,” and shared the network “spends more on toilet paper than we ever would on him,” in reference to journalist Kendis Gibson, who no longer works for ABC News. Another source said that Fedida would sometimes openly refer to women as “c—s” in the office.

“There are deeply disturbing allegations in this story that we need to investigate, and we have placed Barbara Fedida on administrative leave while we conduct a thorough and complete investigation,” an ABC News spokesperson said in a statement regarding the allegations.

“These allegations do not represent the values and culture of ABC News, where we strive to make everyone feel respected in a thriving, diverse, and inclusive workplace.”

Fedida, in response, has denied the claims. “Throughout my career, I have been a champion for increased diversity in network news. Building a news division where everyone can thrive has been my life’s mission.”

“I am proud of my decades of work of hiring, supporting, and promoting talented journalists of color. And, unlike these heartbreaking and incredibly misleading claims about me, that track record is well-documented and undeniable.”

This article was originally posted on MadameNoire.com

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Black Lives Matter: Powerful Photos Of The World Protesting Racism

15 photos Launch gallery

Black Lives Matter: Powerful Photos Of The World Protesting Racism

Continue reading Black Lives Matter: Powerful Photos Of The World Protesting Racism

Black Lives Matter: Powerful Photos Of The World Protesting Racism

[caption id="attachment_3955069" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Drew Angerer / Getty[/caption] It’s been a different kind of social distancing as protesters across the globe have united separately to demand racial and social justice as Black people continue to be killed with apparent impunity. Protesters joined again on Saturday to chant and hold signs reminding the world that Black Lives Matter as demonstrations and rallies against racism dotted countries across the map following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis on Memorial Day. https://twitter.com/codly2010/status/1269315836201906179?s=20 The image of now-fired Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin looking smugly at bystanders record him on video while warning he was killing Floyd has proven too much to ignore for people with any semblance of empathy. Floyd’s death seems to have inspired people nation to nation to speak out against the scourge of racism that has tainted societies for centuries. The protests have shined a light on the public health issues of racism and police violence and what is increasingly their deadly combination in the face of a pandemic that’s infecting and killing Black people at a faster rate than anyone else. [caption id="attachment_3955077" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Healthcare workers and others rally at Harborview Medical Center before marching to City Hall during the Doctors For Justice protest Saturday in Seattle. | Source: David Ryder / Getty[/caption] His death prompted immediate protests and violent clashes with law enforcement while others looted and burned down local establishments along with a police precinct. And while protests were still being held in cities and states, Washington, D.C., was bracing Saturday for additional groups of protesters to descend on the nation’s capital and make sure the racist president can hear them loud and clear. Saturday was also the twelfth straight day of protests taking place in the U.S. [caption id="attachment_3955081" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Bari, Italy | Source: Donato Fasano / Getty[/caption] One of the ironic consequences of the protests has been how police violence appears to have been increased despite the protests being because of police violence. Much of it has been one-sided as police respond with violence first. https://twitter.com/Hamid_Taheri1/status/1269340546775912448?s=20 Protesters have been seriously injured and brutalized by police, including a 75-year-old man in Buffalo, New York, recovering from a serious head injury when officers violently shoved the unarmed elderly activist to the ground. https://twitter.com/nyclawgrrrl/status/1268726277785223168?s=20 Justin Howell suffered brain damage and a reported fractured skull after being shot in the head with bean bag rounds by a cop at a protest in Austin, Texas. Clips of the scene show cops shooting at volunteer paramedics and protesters carrying Howell’s limp body to get medical attention. [caption id="attachment_3955079" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Lisbon, Portugal. | Source: NurPhoto / Getty[/caption] The result has been heightened outrage at the treatment of Black people by law enforcement as well as society at large. It’s forced white people to take good, hard looks at themselves to determine the roles they play in perpetuating or pushing back against racism. [caption id="attachment_3955067" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Maja Hitij / Getty[/caption] It’s also prompted some leaders to take dramatic stances in favor and against Black Lives Matter. One mayor in Mississippi blamed Floyd for his own death while the mayor of Washington, D.C. decided she would let her actions speak words for her by having “BLACK LIVES MATTER” painted on a street leading up to the White House. https://twitter.com/selasavitout/status/1269312475427598338?s=20 Scroll down to see more powerful images of people across the world protesting racism and police violence against Black people.

ABC News Exec Under Investigation Due To History Of Racism, Once Said Robin Roberts Should Be Glad She’s Not “Picking Cotton”  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
Latest
Black Skin Matters? Band-Aid Launches New Line Of…
 1 day ago
06.16.20
(FILE) Drake Makes Historic Debut at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100 With &apos;Toosie Slide&apos;. He becomes the...
BET Awards Nominees Announced
 1 day ago
06.15.20
Biopic About The Life Of Super Bowl Champion…
 2 days ago
06.15.20
NBA’s Lonnie Walker Says Cutting Off Dreads Is…
 4 days ago
06.15.20
#ForTheDads: The Ultimate Father’s Day Gift Guide for…
 4 days ago
06.15.20
How to Layer Your Skincare Products
 4 days ago
06.15.20
Chaka Khan attends the premiere of Columbia Pictures&apos; "Charlie&apos;s Angels" at Westwood Regency Theater on November 11, 2019 in Los Angeles, California\n© Jill Johnson/jpistudios.com
Chaka Khan, Randy Jackson Help Cameo Raise $225k…
 4 days ago
06.12.20
Dave Chappelle At The Hollywood Palladium
Dave Chappelle Addresses George Floyd Killing In Surprise…
 4 days ago
06.12.20
Dave Chappelle Speaks On George Floyd In Surprise…
 5 days ago
06.12.20
Andre 3000 Highlights His Statements From OutKast’s 2014…
 5 days ago
06.12.20
Starbucks Bans Employees From Wearing Anything Supporting Black…
 5 days ago
06.12.20
Tone-Deaf Influencers Use Blackface To Stand In Solidarity…
 5 days ago
06.11.20
2020 Hollywood Beauty Awards
Ice Cube Causing Controversy On Twitter
 5 days ago
06.11.20
Janelle Monae Is In Her Melanated Glory On…
 6 days ago
06.10.20
Photos
Close