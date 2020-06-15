CLOSE
Pusha T, Wife Virginia Williams Welcome Baby Boy [PHOTOS]

Day Three of Wireless Festival including Pusha T, Tyga, Yuna and Tory Lanez

Source: WENN.com / WENN

Pusha T is a proud dad.

The Virginia native revealed to the world that his son was born last Thursday (June 11). The handsome baby boy’s name? Nigel Brixx Thorton.

NIGEL BRIXX THORNTON 🚀 JUNE 11 2020

It’s the first child for Thornton and his wife Virginia Williams. The couple married in a beautiful ceremony in July 2018.

Back in December, Pusha confirmed he was going to be a first-time father via a freestyle over Kanye West‘s “Follow God.”

He rapped then, “Life goes on and babies born, and mines on the way couldn’t wait to say it in song.”

Congrats Push!

