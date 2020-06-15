CLOSE
Report: Ezekiel Elliott Among Several Cowboys & Texans Who Tested Positive For COVID-19

The coronavirus has officially affected the NFL.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, several members of the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans have tested positive for COVID-19. Per Rapoport, “none of the players are believed to have been in their team facilities” and that the teams “followed proper health protocols.”

Among those players who tested positive were Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott. Elliott through his agent says he’s “feeling good.” Due to federal and local privacy laws, the Cowboys say they are unable to provide information regarding their employees.

