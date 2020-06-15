CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

BET Awards Nominees Announced

(FILE) Drake Makes Historic Debut at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100 With &apos;Toosie Slide&apos;. He becomes the...

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

The nominations for the BET Awards were announced on Monday. Drake leads all nominees with 6 total including Male Hip Hop Artist, Video of the Year, Best Collaboration and Viewer’s Choice. Megan Thee Stallion and Roddy Ricch are close behind with 5 nominations each.

The awards will be virtual because of the pandemic and will happen on June 28th. The family of BET networks will air the awards show and for the first time ever, CBS will also broadcast the awards. What would you like to see at this year’s BET Awards?

See story here

CUTENESS! Drake Shares Photos Of 2-Year-Old Son Adonis For the First Time
1 photos
BET Awards Nominees Announced

Videos
Latest
(FILE) Drake Makes Historic Debut at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100 With &apos;Toosie Slide&apos;. He becomes the...
BET Awards Nominees Announced
 4 hours ago
06.15.20
Biopic About The Life Of Super Bowl Champion…
 22 hours ago
06.15.20
NBA’s Lonnie Walker Says Cutting Off Dreads Is…
 3 days ago
06.15.20
#ForTheDads: The Ultimate Father’s Day Gift Guide for…
 3 days ago
06.15.20
How to Layer Your Skincare Products
 3 days ago
06.15.20
Chaka Khan attends the premiere of Columbia Pictures&apos; "Charlie&apos;s Angels" at Westwood Regency Theater on November 11, 2019 in Los Angeles, California\n© Jill Johnson/jpistudios.com
Chaka Khan, Randy Jackson Help Cameo Raise $225k…
 3 days ago
06.12.20
Dave Chappelle At The Hollywood Palladium
Dave Chappelle Addresses George Floyd Killing In Surprise…
 3 days ago
06.12.20
Dave Chappelle Speaks On George Floyd In Surprise…
 3 days ago
06.12.20
Andre 3000 Highlights His Statements From OutKast’s 2014…
 4 days ago
06.12.20
Starbucks Bans Employees From Wearing Anything Supporting Black…
 4 days ago
06.12.20
Tone-Deaf Influencers Use Blackface To Stand In Solidarity…
 4 days ago
06.11.20
2020 Hollywood Beauty Awards
Ice Cube Causing Controversy On Twitter
 4 days ago
06.11.20
Janelle Monae Is In Her Melanated Glory On…
 5 days ago
06.10.20
Gary’s Tea: Ne-Yo Is Being Called Out &…
 5 days ago
06.10.20
Photos
Close