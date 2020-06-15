BET Awards Nominees Announced

The nominations for the BET Awards were announced on Monday. Drake leads all nominees with 6 total including Male Hip Hop Artist, Video of the Year, Best Collaboration and Viewer’s Choice. Megan Thee Stallion and Roddy Ricch are close behind with 5 nominations each.

The awards will be virtual because of the pandemic and will happen on June 28th. The family of BET networks will air the awards show and for the first time ever, CBS will also broadcast the awards. What would you like to see at this year’s BET Awards?

