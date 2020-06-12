Dave Chappelle Addresses George Floyd Killing In Surprise Comedy Special ‘8:46’

Dave Chappelle released a surprise comedy special on Netflix’s YouTube channel. “8:46” surrounds the killing of George Floyd. “From Dave: Normally I wouldn’t show you some[thing] so unrefined, I hope you understand,” a message accompanying the video reads. The 27-minute special covers topics like police brutality on black people, the recent protests, Christopher Dorner and Kobe Bryant.

Chapelle also jokes about Azelia Banks, who claimed she had sex with Chapelle. The comedian also revived his “Where is Ja Rule?” bit from his Comedy Central special, The Dave Chappelle Show. Who do you think is the better comedian? Kevin Hart or Dave Chappelle?

See story here