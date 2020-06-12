CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Dave Chappelle Addresses George Floyd Killing In Surprise Comedy Special ‘8:46’

 

Dave Chappelle At The Hollywood Palladium

Source: Lester Cohen / Getty

Dave Chappelle released a surprise comedy special on Netflix’s YouTube channel. “8:46” surrounds the killing of George Floyd. “From Dave: Normally I wouldn’t show you some[thing] so unrefined, I hope you understand,” a message accompanying the video reads. The 27-minute special covers topics like police brutality on black people, the recent protests, Christopher Dorner and Kobe Bryant.

Chapelle also jokes about Azelia Banks, who claimed she had sex with Chapelle. The comedian also revived his “Where is Ja Rule?” bit from his Comedy Central special, The Dave Chappelle Show. Who do you think is the better comedian? Kevin Hart or Dave Chappelle?

See story here

Dave Chappelle At The Hollywood Palladium

Happy Birthday, Dave Chappelle: Quotes From The Comedy Legend That Will Make You Laugh And Think

26 photos Launch gallery

Happy Birthday, Dave Chappelle: Quotes From The Comedy Legend That Will Make You Laugh And Think

Continue reading Happy Birthday, Dave Chappelle: Quotes From The Comedy Legend That Will Make You Laugh And Think

Happy Birthday, Dave Chappelle: Quotes From The Comedy Legend That Will Make You Laugh And Think

The legendary Dave Chappelle has been making people laugh for decades on "The Chappelle Show" and in his stand-up.  Today, he celebrates his 45th birthday. Check out some of Chappelle's funniest and most thought-provoking quotes below.

Dave Chappelle Addresses George Floyd Killing In Surprise Comedy Special '8:46'

Videos
Latest
Chaka Khan attends the premiere of Columbia Pictures&apos; "Charlie&apos;s Angels" at Westwood Regency Theater on November 11, 2019 in Los Angeles, California\n© Jill Johnson/jpistudios.com
Chaka Khan, Randy Jackson Help Cameo Raise $225k…
 4 hours ago
06.12.20
Dave Chappelle At The Hollywood Palladium
Dave Chappelle Addresses George Floyd Killing In Surprise…
 5 hours ago
06.12.20
Dave Chappelle Speaks On George Floyd In Surprise…
 8 hours ago
06.12.20
Andre 3000 Highlights His Statements From OutKast’s 2014…
 20 hours ago
06.12.20
Starbucks Bans Employees From Wearing Anything Supporting Black…
 21 hours ago
06.12.20
Tone-Deaf Influencers Use Blackface To Stand In Solidarity…
 1 day ago
06.11.20
2020 Hollywood Beauty Awards
Ice Cube Causing Controversy On Twitter
 1 day ago
06.11.20
Janelle Monae Is In Her Melanated Glory On…
 2 days ago
06.10.20
Gary’s Tea: Ne-Yo Is Being Called Out &…
 2 days ago
06.10.20
Jill Scott perofrms live in concert
90 Percent Of All Independent Concert Venues Could…
 2 days ago
06.10.20
Spike Lee at arrivals for The 92nd Acade...
Spike Lee Sounds Off On Donald Trump!!!
 3 days ago
06.09.20
8 items
Happy National Best Friend Day! Our Favorite Friendships…
 4 days ago
06.08.20
25th Annual Critics&apos; Choice Awards
Jennifer Lopez Reminds Grads To ‘Learn & Grow’…
 4 days ago
06.08.20
Medicine Music: Artist To Watch, Samson Logan, Teases…
 5 days ago
06.08.20
Photos
Close