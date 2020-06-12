TI And 50 Cent Call For Justice In Tamla Horsford Case

T.I. and 50 Cent are calling for justice in the case of Tamla Horsford. The mother of six was found dead after an adult sleepover with seven white women. Both T.I. and 50 Cent posted a meme called Tamla’s death a “murder.” T.I. captioned the meme, “Tamla Horsford was murdered while she attended a sleepover with 7 white women. She was beaten and thrown off of a balcony,” 50 Cent reposted the image with the caption, “Where’s the investigation on this one? SMH”

Ralph E. Fernandez, who is the attorney for Horsford’s family recently sent Horsford’s husband a letter that suggests, “homicide is a strong possibility.” In the letter, Fernandez states no pictures were taken during Horsford’s autopsy and witness statements conflict.

Fernandez also writes that someone handled the body and evidence was thrown away before authorities could arrive on the scene. “80 percent of cases where African Americans die under mysterious circumstances, end up closed or cold because there are no videos and the only witnesses are bad guys, or good guys, that deep down are really bad,” wrote Fernandez.

Do you think Tamla Horsford’s death was an accident or intentional?

