Civil Rights & Social Justice
Ice Cube Causing Controversy On Twitter

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

Ice Cube has been extremely vocal on Twitter since the death of George Floyd. Many of his posts have been pro-Black and anti-police. What has some people concerned is the nature of other posts Cube has made. There have been some images and pictures that link to anti-Semitic thoughts. Others dive into conspiracy theories.

While Ice Cube has been criticized for these images, some followers are applauding him for speaking out at all costs. Have you seen Cube’s posts? What have you thought about them?

See story here

 

