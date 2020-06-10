CLOSE
Gary’s Tea: Ne-Yo Is Being Called Out & Shemar Moore Talks About Being Biracial [WATCH]

Ne-Yo’s performance at George Floyd’s funeral has shaken some people up, with his choice of words. While some were moved by his singing, others were disturbed that he called the murder a “sacrifice.”  Do you think he should be canceled or was it just a bad choice of words?

Shemar Moore spoke out about how he feels about being a biracial man during this time and maybe he should’ve just stayed quiet.

 

In front of hundreds who packed The Fountain of Praise on Tuesday, numerous celebrities stood in attendance to pay tribute to George Floyd. The funeral was the third such honoring of Floyd in America since his death on May 25 at the hands of Minneapolis police. In Ghana, the Third Ward native is being honored as if he were a citizen. https://twitter.com/QuickTake/status/1270509794386903041 Ne-Yo took the time to sing “Its So Hard To Say Goodbye” while Houston luminaries such as Bun B, Slim Thug, Paul Wall, Lil Keke, Cal Wayne, and others looked on. Many took to social media to share images of Floyd’s program, highlighting his life as well as the protests and calls for justice following his tragic death. RELATED: Thousands Pay Tribute To George Floyd At Memorial Service [PHOTOS] https://twitter.com/979TheBox/status/1270401515627347970 https://www.instagram.com/p/CBPGrHUpZ4U/   Other celebrities, such as Stephen Jackson, Tank, Jamie Foxx, Channing Tatum, and more sat solemnly throughout the service, comforting friends and family members. Take a small glimpse at some of the celebs who took part in Floyd’s celebration in Houston.

Gary’s Tea: Ne-Yo Is Being Called Out & Shemar Moore Talks About Being Biracial [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

