Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Jeff Johnson 3 Things You Should Know About Fighting White Supremacy [WATCH]

Jeff Johnson speaks about three things we should know when fighting against white supremacy.  Even though a lot of people are out protesting, doesn’t mean we all have to protest.  He explains all of the different ways you can be apart of the movement without protesting.

Along with protesting, he says there need to be actual action plans behind what the people are fighting for and he shares what those plans look like.

15 photos Launch gallery

[caption id="attachment_85649" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: SETH HERALD / Getty[/caption] What type of impact has the protests actually had in America? 2020 will officially go down as one of the longest chapters in history books. The coronavirus pandemic had us in the first half, but the Black Lives Matter movement has definitely started a present-day revolution. Due to the excessive display of black lives lost on social media, people all over the world have come together to protest for the rights of African-Americans. The recent deaths of Ahmaud Arbery, George Floyd, and Breonna Taylor have caught national attention and have already started to spark changes around the country. Nationally, we’ve seen the Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison increase the charges against Derek Chauvin to 2nd-degree murder. The other three officers that were on site on the death of George Floyd have been charged with 2nd-degree murder. Atlanta’s Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms made headlines with the immediate firing & charges brought against six police officers in Atlanta as well. But what else has changed in law enforcement or for the black community? Though your timelines may be filled with negative moments, here are some actual results legally and culturally that the protests have already brought about nationwide.

Jeff Johnson 3 Things You Should Know About Fighting White Supremacy [WATCH]

