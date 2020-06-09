Spike Lee Sounds Off On Donald Trump!!!

Spike Lee is not for Donald Trump using George Floyd’s name for anything!!! “For him to talk about, to speak for George Floyd looking down from Heaven, saying that this is a great day in America? Just don’t say nothing! Stop! You should not be talking about — you should not be speaking about our brother!” was the advice director Spike Lee had for the president.

Spike appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Monday (June 8) to discuss his latest project, “3 Brothers — Radio Raheem, Eric Garner, And George Floyd.” Lee says he’s “very enthusiastic” about black, brown and white people were affected by the murder of George Floyd and are saying, “’No no no.'”

Do you agree with Spike Lee’s advice to the president?

