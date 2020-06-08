Gary is coming for all of the girls who’ve been in quarantine! Kelly Rowland and Eniko Hart are both getting dragged for not having it all together after being locked in the house for months.

On another note, someone who doesn’t have to worry about that is Deelishis, after she just got married to Raymond Santana of the Central Park Five this weekend in Atlanta.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Gary’s Tea: Does Your Looks Matter While In Quarantine? [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com