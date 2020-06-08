CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Gary’s Tea: Does Your Looks Matter While In Quarantine? [WATCH]

Gary is coming for all of the girls who’ve been in quarantine!  Kelly Rowland and Eniko Hart are both getting dragged for not having it all together after being locked in the house for months.

On another note, someone who doesn’t have to worry about that is Deelishis, after she just got married to Raymond Santana of the Central Park Five this weekend in Atlanta.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. 

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Celebrities with Natural Hair

#QuarantineCurls: Look Who's Rocking Their Natural Hair At Home [PHOTOS]

10 photos Launch gallery

#QuarantineCurls: Look Who's Rocking Their Natural Hair At Home [PHOTOS]

Continue reading #QuarantineCurls: Look Who’s Rocking Their Natural Hair At Home [PHOTOS]

#QuarantineCurls: Look Who's Rocking Their Natural Hair At Home [PHOTOS]

The rules of social distancing apply to not only staying home from work, but also seeing your favorite hairstylists. Though we see getting your hair done as an essential, the quarantine has forced everyone to do their own hair and improvise on their styles. Check out these celebrities who are embracing their natural hair while being stuck at home.   LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.  Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER! HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Gary’s Tea: Does Your Looks Matter While In Quarantine? [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
Latest
8 items
Happy National Best Friend Day! Our Favorite Friendships…
 5 hours ago
06.08.20
25th Annual Critics&apos; Choice Awards
Jennifer Lopez Reminds Grads To ‘Learn & Grow’…
 11 hours ago
06.08.20
Medicine Music: Artist To Watch, Samson Logan, Teases…
 20 hours ago
06.08.20
After 176 Years, A Virginia City Removes A…
 3 days ago
06.05.20
Here’s How We Can Support Iyanna Dior, The…
 4 days ago
06.04.20
Here’s How Prairie View A&M’s President, Ruth Simmons…
 4 days ago
06.04.20
Fashion Nova Pledges $1M In Donations To BLM,…
 5 days ago
06.04.20
Use Your Sephora Reward Points To Donate To…
 5 days ago
06.03.20
We’re With You In This
 6 days ago
06.03.20
Are We Even Doing It Right?: What Is…
 6 days ago
06.02.20
18 items
These Celebrities Are Showing Up And Protesting On…
 6 days ago
06.02.20
Trump Invokes Insurrection Act of 1807 To Attempt…
 1 week ago
06.02.20
Tamika Mallory Shares Her Views On The Protests…
 1 week ago
06.01.20
Beyonce’ Speaks Out And Demands Justice For George…
 1 week ago
06.01.20
Photos
Close