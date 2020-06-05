USL League One Votes In Favor of Provisional Return to Play

The Richmond Kickers are pleased to announce its Board of Governors voted Friday in favor of framework for returning to play in 2020, with a provisional start date set for July 18. While additional information on competition format, scheduling, broadcast and other important details will be made available in the coming weeks, it’s important to note that the league’s return to play will be conducted in strict alignment with all local and state public health guidelines. USL HQ also remains in regular dialogue with the USL Players Association on all matters concerning player health and wellness protocols and looks forward to continuing those discussions.

“We are thrilled for our fans, players, coaches, staff, partners and RVA,” said Matt Spear, Kickers President. “It’s a strong, important commitment by USL League One to deliver pro soccer at a time when sports are a wonderful connector bringing people together around civic pride and joy.”

To League One communities across the country, thank you for your continued devotion to your clubs during this process. We look forward to being back on the field with you all soon.

“The guys are excited to get out and compete again,” commented Darren Sawatzky, Kickers Sporting Director and Head Coach. “We are grateful to represent the RVA community and look forward to the new challenges ahead of us”

Ticketing information for the 2020 season will be available at a later date.

